Saint Peter’s making March Madness run means more to Ryan Whalen

As the rest of the college basketball world has seen history, Ryan Whalen has seen family.

Every unfathomable step Saint Peter’s takes — to the shock of just about everyone outside the program — provides one more moment to share with his father, his wife and his children.

Winning basketball games as long-shot underdogs is great, but the Saint Peter’s assistant coach can (and does) look past the court to remind himself where he came from and why it’s important to keep this going.