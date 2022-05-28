Saint Peter’s KC Ndefo transferring to Seton Hall, Holloway

KC Ndefo is following Shaheen Holloway from Saint Peter’s to Seton Hall, and in doing so, fills a major need for the Pirates.

The 6-foot-7 forward verbally committed to the Big East school on Saturday and will continue his career under Holloway. Together, the two were a major part of Saint Peter’s magical run to the Elite Eight last March. Now, they will try to create even more fond memories at Seton Hall.

“I committed to Seton Hall because It’s basically a no brainer to go to the coach who’s been recruiting me since my high school days,” Ndefo told 247Sports.com. “This will be taking the next step with him where I’m graduating, and finishing the NBA draft process. I’ll definitely be taking my talents to Seton Hall with Coach Sha.

“I’m staying with the culture and the people who believed in me since day one. Since coach first got the job he told me to come over and bring the culture we built at St. Peter’s to Seton Hall.”

KC Ndefo is transferring to Seton Hall. AP

The plan is for the Pirates to use the multi-talented Ndefo as a small-ball four, utilizing his shot-blocking and playmaking abilities against less athletic and mobile big men. He fills a need as a rim-protecting, defensive-minded forward after Seton Hall lost top shot-blocker Ike Obiagu to graduation.

Ndefo, the three-time MAAC Defensive Player of the Year who averaged 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a year ago, developed into one of the best mid-major players in the country under Holloway’s tutelage. Saint Peter’s was his lone Division I scholarship offer coming out of high school.

Holloway has now rebuilt the Seton Hall roster through the transfer portal, adding Ndefo, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes, Pittsburgh wing Femi Odukale and Louisville wing Dre Davis to a core that features Kadary Richmond, Jamir Harris, Tray Jackson, Alexis Yetna and Tyrese Samuel.