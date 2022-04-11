Saint Peter’s hiring Bashir Mason as new coach

This will be a homecoming for Saint Peter’s new head coach.

The Peacocks are hiring Wagner’s Bashir Mason, a Jersey City native, as its new coach, The Post’s Zach Braziller confirmed Monday. ESPN first reported the news.

Mason, 38, spent the last 10 seasons as the head coach for the Seahawks. When Wagner hired him in 2012, he was the youngest Division I head coach in the country. He compiled a 165-130 record with Wagner while making two NIT appearances.

The Seahawks, who finished in the top two in the NEC regular-season standings in six out of Mason’s 10 seasons, went 21-6 in 2021-22, falling to Bryant in the conference championship game. Mason wore Wagner guard Elijah Ford’s jersey on the sidelines after Ford tore his ACL in February.

Saint Peter’s is coming off a Cinderella March Madness run, becoming the first No. 15 seed ever to reach the Elite Eight after knocking off Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue. The Peacocks’ run came to an end against North Carolina.

After the NCAA tournament, head coach Shaheen Holloway quickly left to take the same position at his alma mater, Seton Hall, where he was an assistant under Kevin Willard, who recently left for the Maryland job. Holloway may take some of his former Saint Peter’s coaches with him to South Orange.

While Saint Peter’s could become a more attractive destination with a raised profile, the program will need an immediate influx of talent. Five of the stars from the Elite Eight team — Doug Edert, Daryl Banks, Matthew Lee, Fousseyni Drame and Hassan Drame — entered the transfer portal last week. The mustachioed Edert has already committed to Bryant. KC Ndefo may also transfer.