Sage Erickson, Daniel Norris in love after random Instagram encounter

A fortuitous DM slide has culminated in a steady relationship between two pro athletes.

Sage Erickson, a 31-year-old surfer, and Daniel Norris, a veteran lefty reliever on the Cubs, have been dating for about 1 1/2 years.

“He’s just incredible,” Erickson told E! News earlier this week. “We actually met on Instagram when Instagram suggested three people to follow when you’re browsing and he was one of them.”

Erickson revealed that she followed Norris on the platform as a suggestion from the algorithm, then made the plunge to slide into his DMs when she saw he posted a photo of a surfboard.

“I love him and I love that we’re both athletes and we can understand what we go through,” Erickson said. “We very much understand long distance. We understand wins and losses and ups and downs and staying positive and we’re probably both a little bit crazy at this point from our sports and trying to adapt and stay on it.”

Sage Erickson and Daniel Norris have been dating for 1 1/2 years after Erickson slid into his Instagram DMs. Instagram / Sage Erickson

Sage Erickson is a two-time U.S. Open of Surfing gold medalist. Instagram / Sage Erickson

She also complimented his surfing prowess.

“That was something also that I fell in love with is that he rips and he surfs really good and he knows so much about board design,” Sage said. “He’s got such a great style. It’s been an amazing thing for us to share. We love getting party waves together.”

Cubs lefty Daniel Norris broke into MLB in 2014. Getty Images

Sage Erickson and Daniel Norris surfing together. Instagram / Sage Erickson

Erickson is a two-time gold medalist in the U.S. Open of Surfing.

Norris, 29, broke into MLB in 2014; he pitched for the Blue Jays, Tigers and Brewers before joining the Cubs this season.