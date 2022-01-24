Sad Bills fan screams, drinks, cries in NFL playoff reaction video

This Bills fan might’ve been hungover Monday morning.

After Buffalo fell to the Chiefs, 42-36, in Sunday’s divisional round overtime thriller, one Bills fan was facedown in his own tears.

A viral video, shared by Barstool Sports via Grace Hyde, shows a devastated Bills fan chugging Tito’s vodka and chasing it with Miller Lite as the Chiefs won in overtime.

Sunday’s loss marked the second straight year the Bills’ season was ended by the Chiefs.

The fan, who sported a No. 17 Josh Allen jersey, was cheering and pumping his fist at one point during the game.

And that’s because things looked promising for Buffalo with less than two minutes left in regulation — when Allen threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis with 1:54 on the clock. Allen connected with Davis for another touchdown pass with 13 seconds remaining in regulation which gave the Bills a three-point lead.

Warning: Graphic language

The Chiefs, though, managed to get into field-goal range to tie the game as regulation expired and rallied past the Bills in the extra session. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, throwing the winning pass to Travis Kelce.

As the heartbroken fan and the Bills begin their offseason, the Chiefs are preparing for next Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Bengals.