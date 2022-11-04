Sabres vs. Hurricanes prediction: Odds, NHL picks tonight

The Sabres are the surprise team of the 2022-23 NHL season so far. Not only is Buffalo off to a 7-3 start, but it also boasted the third-best goal differential (+15) in the league entering Thursday’s action.

And it’s not as if Buffalo’s schedule has been a cakewalk, either. The Sabres already have beaten Calgary, Edmonton and Pittsburgh, so this isn’t some sort of flat-track bully situation.

That being said, there does seem to be a bit of smoke-and-mirrors to what we’ve seen out of Buffalo. What sticks out the most is the superb play from Buffalo’s goaltending tandem of journeyman Eric Comrie and 41-year-old Craig Anderson.



Anderson has played especially well in limited duty, posting a .945 save percentage and a +4.28 Goals Saved Above Expected in three games.

Just as notable as the goaltending is that Buffalo is currently leading the NHL in shooting percentage at 13 percent The Sabres do have some high-upside players up front, but, like the goaltending stats, that number is going to trend down eventually.

The Sabres’ play-driving numbers aren’t bad — they’re right around 50 percent in expected goals rate and high-danger chance share — but they’ll be taking on one of the NHL’s best at controlling play at five-on-five on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C., so don’t expect Buffalo to be the team imposing its will in this matchup with the Hurricanes.

Even though the ’Canes are on the second leg of a back-to-back, they have value against a team that is going to be a bit overrated by the market after a hot start.

Sabres vs. Hurricanes pick

Hurricanes moneyline at -220 (Caesars Sportsbook).