Sabres vs. Avalanche prediction: NHL picks, odds

It may not show up in their record, but the Buffalo Sabres are playing some pretty good hockey of late.

They are just 5-3-2 in their past 10 games, and they’re 13-14-2 on the season, but if you look beyond their record, you’ll see a lot to like.

Despite sitting in 13th place in the Eastern Conference and seventh in the Atlantic Division, the Sabres actually own the sixth-best goal differential. And what’s most surprising is that Buffalo leads the NHL in goals per game (3.93) this season, thanks to strong efforts from players like Peyton Krebs. That’s right, the Sabres are the highest-scoring team in the NHL.



Sabres vs. Avalanche (8:30 p.m. ET) pick: Sabres +167 (bet365)

Things look just fine for the Sabres under the hood, too. Though they’re not putting up world-beating numbers, Buffalo is 17th in expected goals rate and 18th in high-danger scoring chance share.

In other words, the Sabres are not playing like a team bound for the lottery but closer to one that should be hanging around the outskirts of the playoff picture. That may not sound like a ringing endorsement, but it is much better than Buffalo’s actual spot in the standings right now.

Whether or not that will be good enough to upset the Colorado Avalanche on the road remains to be seen, but Buffalo’s offensive form and ability to drive play in the right direction make it a live underdog at a big price Thursday night.

