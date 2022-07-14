Ryan Strome leaves Rangers for Ducks’ $25 million

Ryan Strome is going coast to coast in NHL free agency.

After the Rangers replaced Strome with former Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck, Strome landed with the Anaheim Ducks on a five-year contract worth a reported $25 million.

Former Rangers center Ryan Strome has signed with the Ducks in NHL free agency. Corey Sipkin

Strome, 29, played parts of four seasons with the Rangers after being traded by the Edmonton Oilers for Ryan Spooner. He had 54 points, including a career-high 21 goals, last season while centering the Artemi Panarin line. He then had nine points in 19 playoff games while dealing with a pelvic injury.

The Rangers signed Trocheck on Wednesday to a seven-year, $39.375 million contract.