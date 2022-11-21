Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney wish Wales good luck for World Cup

Wrexham AFC owners and actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, wished the Welsh national team good luck on Monday for their opening World Cup match against the United States — but not too much, however.

In a video recorded from the inside of a car, the two co-owners of the Welsh football club had a playful back-and-forth about just how much they’re rooting for Wales.

Follow the New York Post’s live coverage as the USMNT takes on Wales in its first match of the 2022 World Cup.

“Hey there, this is Ryan Reynolds. I just wanted to send all my best wishes to the entire Welsh football club on their way to Qatar to compete in the World Cup,” Reynolds said. “I’m actually sitting here right now with my best friend and co-pilot of Wrexham AFC, Mr. Rob McElhenney.”

McElhenney, known for his role as Ronald “Mac” McDonald on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” then added, “I just wanted to say good luck. Not too much luck. I mean, maybe a draw. A draw would be nice, play your hearts out.”

Ryan Reynolds had a playful exchange with Rob McElhenney on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, as they wished Wales good luck in the World Cup.

The video was recorded from the inside of a car.



The Group B opener on Monday between the U.S. and Wales is pivotal for both teams to reach the knockout stages. Reynolds, who is currently trying to join a potential ownership group for the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, is Canadian-American.

“So sorry about him,” Reynolds said. “Crush all of your enemies, drink the blood of your enemies.”

Wrexham co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds during a press conference in October 2021. PA Images via Getty Images

Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post

The exchange continued with McElhenney, who added, “Not too hard, though, not too hard.” Reynolds then said Wales should, in fact, go “too hard” on the U.S.

The U.S. struck first with a goal from Tim Weah in the 36th minute to give America a 1-0 lead over Wales.