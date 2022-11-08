Ryan Reynolds needs ‘sugar mommy or sugar daddy’ to buy Ottawa Senators

Ryan Reynolds knows he needs some help if he wants to buy the Ottawa Senators.

Last week, the actor’s name came up amongst prospective buyers for the NHL franchise. He appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to address his desire to purchase the team.

“I am trying to do that,” Reynolds said. “It’s very expensive. I need a partner with, you know, really deep pockets. It’s called a consortium, when you form a group together to buy an entity. It’s a fancy way of saying I need a sugar mommy or sugar daddy.”

Eugene Melnyk, who owned the Senators since 2003, died this past March at the age of 62.

Ryan Reynolds (right) said he’d need a ‘sugar mommy or sugar daddy’ to help him buy the Ottawa Senators. NHLI via Getty Images

Forbes valued the Senators at $525 million last December — and this total might be on the lower end of what the franchise ultimately sells for. Should Reynolds not succeed in his bid to form a consortium to purchase the Senators, he has a backup plan.

“If that doesn’t work out, I’ll buy a U.S. senator, which anyone can afford,” he joked.

The 46-year-old actor, who starred in “Van Wilder,” “Waiting…” and the X-Men “Deadpool” films, spoke about growing up in Canada.

Ryan Reynolds starred in “Van Wilder” and the X-Men “Deadpool” films. FilmMagic

“I love Ottawa,” he said. “I grew up in Vancouver, which has my heart always, but I also grew up in Ottawa, in a little town called Vanier.”

Fallon talked about how ingrained hockey is in the culture in Canada.

To this, Reynolds quipped, “It sounds scary, but children are eased out of the womb in ice skates.”