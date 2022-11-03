Ryan Reynolds eyeing up potential Ottawa Senators purchase: report

Ryan Reynolds is loosening the purse strings.

The Canadian actor, 46, is reportedly eyeing up a potential purchase of the Ottawa Senators — should the NHL team start searching for buyers, according to People.

The Melnyk family, the team’s current owners, are reportedly exploring the possibility of selling the Sens just 7 months after the death of its owner Eugene Melnyk.

Now, a source close to the “Deadpool” star told People that the actor strongly believes the Senators should stay put in Ottawa, as a sale to another bidder could result in relocation.

The team is currently valued at $655 million, the 27th-highest figure in the NHL, according to Sportico.

After fans heard rumors of a potential sale looming, one person asked “The Proposal” actor to be the team’s owner.

Reynolds responded with a hand-on-the-chin emoji, seemingly confirming interest in the idea.

The Post has reached out to Reynolds reps for comment.

Melnyk, who died aged 62 in March earlier this year, acquired the team in 2003 and remained the owner until his death, after which his daughters Anna and Olivia inherited the franchise.

But Reynolds isn’t the only big name looking to become the team’s new owner.

Toronto-based brothers Jeffrey and Michael Kimel on Wednesday “expressed interest” in signing on the dotted line, the Ottawa Sun reports.

If Reynolds successfully purchases the Sens, it wouldn’t be his first time owning a sports team.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased Wrexham Football Club in 2020. FX

In Nov. 2020, Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought one of the world’s oldest soccer teams — Welsh club Wrexham — for $2.5 million.

Wrexham, which has been a fan-owned club since 2011, said the “RR McReynolds Company” took 100 percent control following a vote among supporters in which more than 98% were in favor of the purchase by Reynolds and McElhenney.

The team currently plays in the fifth tier of the English game.