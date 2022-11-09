Ryan Lindgren returning for Rangers after sidelined by blindside hit

Ryan Lindgren is poised to make his return to the lineup for Thursday’s game in Detroit after having been sidelined with an upper body issue the last two games.

Lindgren, whose value becomes even more recognizable when he is missing from the club’s top-four, said he incurred the injury as a direct result of the retaliatory blindside hit he took from David Pastrnak early in the first period on Nov. 3.

The open-ice blow that resulted in an interference penalty came seconds after Lindgren had leveled the Boston winger with a thunderous hit against the boards. The defenseman played two more shifts before leaving the contest midway through the first.

“I didn’t see him coming,” said Lindgren, who had released the puck to his right before Pastrnak came at him high from his left. “I probably should have known he would come at me.

“I got him pretty good.”

Ryan Lindgren hits Patrice Bergeron during a Rangers-Bruins game on Nov. 3, 2022. NHLI via Getty Images

Lindgren, who said he felt, “really good on the ice,” at Wednesday’s practice at the training facility, will take his place on Adam Fox’s left. With the K’Andre Miller-Jacob Trouba pair intact, head coach Gerard Gallant will choose between Libor Hajek and Zac Jones as Braden Schneider’s third-pair partner.

“It’s tough to be out. You never want to sit. You want to be out there with the guys,” said Lindgren, who did not miss a regular season game to injury last season. “A tough couple of last games.”

The Blueshirts, who blew a 2-0 lead over the Red Wings on Sunday to lose 3-2 in overtime and a 3-1 lead over the Islanders on Tuesday to lose 4-3 in regulation, have dropped three straight (0-2-1) heading into this two-game trip that concludes with a game in Nashville on Saturday.