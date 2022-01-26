Ryan Garcia next fight details: date, location, opponent for 2022 boxing match

Looking to put 2021 behind him, Ryan Garcia is ready for a productive and positive 2022. The 23-year-old is looking to return to action on April 2, the first time he has entered a ring since last January.

Speaking with YouTuber Noah Beck, Garcia revealed details regarding his boxing return. While he didn’t name an opponent, he knows when he wants to fight.

“My career resumes April 2,” Garcia stated, via Boxing Scene . “It should be in either Los Angeles or Las Vegas, most likely Vegas. So, I look forward to the announcement of the fight, of my opponent, and whatnot.”

Looking to prove a point, Garcia, who has over 8.7 million followers on Instagram, recently posted a training video showcasing his hand speed and power.

Garcia made his pro debut in 2016. He was immediately praised as a star and has been given time to progress while with Oscar De La Hoya. In November 2019 and February 2020, Garcia beat Romero Duno and Francisco Fonseca following two brutal knockouts to win and hold onto the WBC silver lightweight title. He passed his first major test in January 2021 when he beat Luke Campbell via TKO to win the interim WBC lightweight title.

In April of that year, he was supposed to fight against Javier Fortuna. Garcia would take a break from boxing to focus on his mental health. This past November, Garcia was going to fight Joseph Diaz for the interim title that he lost as a result of inactivity. A hand injury required Garcia to get surgery, delaying his progress in the division. The time off and being in the public eye got to Garcia. He is looking to move forward with his career, starting with a return to the ring.

“I was struggling deep within myself [with mental health issues],” Garcia went on to say. “Anyone that knows boxing knows that if you’re not there 100% mentally, you’re not going to be there 100% physically. You could die in the ring, so I took that pretty serious, and I decided obviously to take that break. I feel great coming back. Like I said, it wasn’t really a comeback for me. I’m resuming where I left off. I feel great. I’m going to come back just as strong, powerful, and when those knockouts come, I guarantee you that everyone is going to shut up, and it’s going to be like nothing happened.”

Garcia later revealed to Boxing News that he ended up breaking down in front of Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso before the Fortuna fight. He mentioned how therapy helped him and that he feels better compared to where he was before. The Victorville, CA native is not the only athlete who has recently gone into detail about their mental health. Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Kevin Love, MIchael Phelps, and Jessie Diggins are just a few stars who have opened up to the public regarding their struggles.

Garcia is part of a new class of fighters around lightweight that includes Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, George Kambosos Jr., and Gervonta Davis. Training with Canelo and Reynoso, Garcia is eager to return to the ring. It could be against Fortuna or Isaac Cruz, who Davis recently beat. De La Hoya is expected to make an announcement soon regarding Garcia’s next opponent.