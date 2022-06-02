Ryan Fitzpatrick retires from NFL, is in talks with Amazon Prime

The just-retired Ryan Fitzpatrick is in deep negotiations to be an analyst on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football coverage, The Post has learned.

Fitzpatrick would join a studio team that is expected to include Marshawn Lynch, Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman. Amazon has not hired a host yet, though NFL Network’s Kay Adams and the streaming service have had talks. It has only officially announced the Gonzalez signing.

No deal is yet signed between Amazon and Fitzpatrick, however one is expected.

After playing at Harvard, Fitzpatrick, 39, spent 17 seasons in the NFL for a variety of teams, including the Jets and Bills, earning the nickname, “Fitzmagic” for his sometimes incredible play. His retirement was announced over social media on Thursday afternoon.

Amazon previously hired Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as their game broadcasters. The Post reported that it has had interest in ABC’s Kaylee Hartung to be its sideline reporter.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from the NFL after a 17-year career. Getty Images

Amazon declined to comment.

This fall, Amazon will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, beginning in Week 2 with Chargers at the Chiefs.