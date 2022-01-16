Ryan Fitzpatrick goes shirtless for Bills playoff game

The appearance of a sex toy wasn’t the only surprise during Buffalo’s playoff game on Saturday night.

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who sat out most of the season with the Washington Football Team because of a hip injury, watched the Bills steamroll the Patriots in frigid Buffalo, where he played from 2009 through 2012.

As Buffalo continued to dominate its division rival, Fitzpatrick ditched some of his cold-weather attire and celebrated shirtless with Bills Mafia amid the single-digit temperatures at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills destroyed the Patriots, 47-17, and will now advance to next week’s divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick made an appearance during Saturday’s playoff game against the Patriots Getty Images

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, last played for Washington, with whom he signed a one-year deal in March 2021. He has also played for two of Buffalo’s rivals, the Jets and, more recently, the Dolphins.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick most recently played for the Washington Football Team Getty Images

With the Bills either staying in Buffalo or venturing to Kansas City next weekend — pending the winner of Sunday night’s Steelers-Chiefs game — it remains to be seen if the Fitzmagic experience will continue throughout the postseason.

Based on the Twitter reactions, here’s hoping Fitzpatrick’s appearance isn’t a one-time-only sort of deal.