Rutgers vs. Temple prediction: Take favorite Scarlet Knights

It’s not often I would recommend laying more than two touchdowns with Rutgers. But Temple is the opponent on Saturday, so this is one of those times.

Rutgers has started the season 2-0 after upsetting Boston College and slaughtering Wagner. The Scarlet Knights racked up 525 rushing yards through their first two games and it should be more of the same against overmatched Temple.

The Owls actually won a game last week against FCS lightweight Lafayette, but it was far from impressive. The final score was 30-14, but it was 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter and Temple finished with just 360 yards of total offense. In their 30-0 loss to Duke in the opener, the Owls were held to 179 total yards.

This line may seem high for Rutgers but Temple is one of the worst teams in FBS. The Scarlet Knights roll.

The pick: Rutgers -18.



WASHINGTON (-3.5) over Michigan State

Michigan State travels to Seattle to face Washington in an interesting matchup. The thing about college football is the national media really only pays attention to big-name injuries. The Spartans, however, lost two key defensive starters in their opener against Western Michigan: Linebacker Darius Snow and safety Xavier Henderson.

Michigan State didn’t need those two last week against Akron, but their absence will be felt on Saturday when the Spartans take on Washington, with Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Through two games, Penix Jr. has thrown for 682 yards and six touchdowns, while leading a Washington offense that looks to be miles better than last season.

I’ll lay the field goal with the Huskies at home.

NEBRASKA (+11) over Oklahoma

I’m a big believer in backing a team the week after a coach is fired in-season, then fading them the following week. Nebraska will be playing with a ton of emotion on Saturday after the school parted ways with Scott Frost. Seriously, wouldn’t you play hard if Frost were no longer your coach?

We don’t know much about Oklahoma yet because it started the season against lightweights UTEP and Kent. The Cornhuskers love playing close games. Maybe they can finally win one now that Frost is gone. At the very least, I think Nebraska can keep this game within the number at home.

Last week: 2-0-1. Virginia (W), Air Force first half (P), Kentucky (W).

Season: 3-2-1.