Rutgers overcomes rough shooting, beats Michigan State at MSG

If Steve Pikiell were to construct a college basketball Mount Rushmore, it would start with Jim Calhoun. But after Pikiell’s Connecticut coach, Tom Izzo, the architect of the consistent Michigan State program, would come next.

After Pikiell’s Scarlet Knights defeated Michigan State 61-55 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, Izzo also flipped compliments back toward the Rutgers head coach.

He called Pikiell’s personality “funky.” He said he’s like the “guy next door” who also has some “orneriness” to him. The latest example emerged when Rutgers’ defense limited the Spartans to 34.5 percent shooting and just four made 3-pointers Saturday, as the Scarlet Knights recorded their third win over Michigan State in the past four meetings.

The Scarlet Knights didn’t shoot much better, but held on for their 10th win in 13 games despite making just seven baskets in the first half, going just 3-for-16 from 3-point range and shooting 37.5 percent from the field. Paul Mulcahy led the Scarlet Knights with 17 points, while Clifford Omoruyi added 15. Caleb McConnell, whom Pikiell called the best defender in the country, helped contain the Spartans.





Paul Mulcahy led Rutgers with 17 points. AP





Caleb McConnell (22) of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hugs teammate Paul Mulcahy (4) after defeating the Michigan State Spartans 61-55 in a game at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 4. Getty Images

“All year, if we’re connected on the defensive end, we cause havoc,” McConnell said. “We cause problems. A lot of teams have struggled against our half-court defense. … I feel like if we’re all connected on the defensive end, we’re hard to beat.”

The strange combination of strong defense and poor shooting worked for Rutgers — as it has all season — even after it lost the piece of its lineup that, at least Saturday, made even its poor shooting good enough to hold an early lead.

Mawot Mag had seven of the Scarlet Knights’ first 13 points when he attempted a layup, tumbled onto the court and exited the game. Nobody else had more than two points at that juncture. Mag, far from Rutgers’ leading scorer this season, had sparked the stalled offense with a pair of layups in transition.





Steve Pikiell aragues with a referee during Rutgers’ win over Michigan State on Feb. 4. AP

Pikiell had no update on Mag postgame, other than to say he’ll visit doctors on Sunday. McConnell said it hurt to see him leave with an injury because Mag has been their “anchor on both ends.”

Michigan State took advantage just a couple of minutes after Mag exited, as Tyson Walker sank back-to-back shots, including a 3-pointer, for a 17-15 lead. After Rutgers tied it back up, the Spartans went on a 10-2 run that bridged halftime. They led 29-21 just two minutes into the second half, and continued threatening when Rutgers couldn’t stop fouling.

But the Scarlet Knights slowly clawed back, stringing together enough steals and made baskets to pull ahead. When McConnell knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:44 left, it gave Rutgers the lead for good, 42-40. Rutgers’ defense then prevented the Spartans from scoring for more than two minutes.





Rutgers forward Mawot Mag (3) drives to the basket during Rutgers’ win over Michigan State on Feb. 4. AP

The last time Rutgers participated in a Big Ten Super Saturday game at the Garden, in 2020, signs were trickling through that the foundation Pikiell had built was working. The Scarlet Knights were ranked for the first time in 41 years, and had won 10 of their previous 12 games.

Three years later, those signs are even more evident. There is more to the program than just a foundation. And it’s growing more likely with each wins that the Scarlet Knights will finally have a string of three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances etched into their history. They now have a budding architect of their own.

“I think people, especially in Michigan State, will think, ‘Well, you lost to Rutgers,’ ” Izzo said. “Rutgers, in my humble opinion, is the second-best team in this league right now.”