Rutgers is in NCAA Tournament, gets spot in First Four

Rutgers is in NCAA Tournament, gets spot in First Four

by

Rutgers is going dancing for the second consecutive year.

The Scarlet Knights were selected as a No. 11 seed, where they will play Notre Dame in one of the First Four games. The winner will play No. 6 seed Alabama.

Rutgers had an 18-13 overall record and went 12-8 in the Big Ten, finishing fourth. The Scarlet Knights went 6-6 in Quad 1 games, including a torrid stretch to start February, beating Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois – all ranked at the time they played – consecutively.

Betting on March Madness 2022?

Geo Baker and Rutgers are in the NCAA Tournament
Bill Kostroun

Rutgers fell to eventual Big Ten Tourney champion Iowa in the quarterfinals. A senior class that includes Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker and Caleb McConnell have helped build the program into its current state, capturing the Scarlet Knights’ first NCAA Tournament berth since 1976 last year.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.