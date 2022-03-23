Russian teen figure skater Kamila Valieva to return to competition after Olympics controversy

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will return to competition at the Channel One Trophy in Saransk this weekend, just over a month after a doping controversy marred the 15-year-old’s campaign at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Valieva missed out on a medal in the women’s singles in Beijing after she had been cleared to compete despite testing positive for a banned substance in late December.

News of the positive test broke after she had helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team competition.

The doping case involving Valieva is yet to be resolved. The Russian anti-doping agency has six months from the date of the notification of Valieva’s offense to reach a decision over any sanction.

The Channel One Trophy, a Russian domestic team figure skating competition, will be held from Friday to Sunday.

Russians are not allowed to compete at this week’s World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier after being banned due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special military operation”.