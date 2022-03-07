Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak shows support for Ukraine war

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak was blasted for his “shocking behavior” after he sported an insignia apparently meant to show support for the invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium.

The 20-year-old bronze medalist had the letter “Z” prominently emblazoned on his shirt as he stood next to the gold winner, Ukraine’s Kovtun Illia, at a Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha on Saturday.

Russian Gymnast Ivan Kuliak was blasted for wearing a Z on his uniform to signal support for the invasion of Ukraine. Claro Sports

The “Z,” which has come to symbolize support for the invasion, has been plastered on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine.

“The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Ivan Kuliak following his shocking behavior at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar,” a statement from the ruling body said.

A map of Russian attacks in Ukraine as of Monday, March 7th, 2022.

It had already been determined that as of Monday all Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be banned from competitions.

Belarus has been a key staging area for Russian troops.