Russian coaches prioritize medals over skaters’ health—source

Kamila Valieva kicked off the Beijing Olympics with a triumphant and historic feat that demonstrated what Russia’s brutal training methods could achieve. She ended the games in lonely defeat, a troubling reminder of the perils of a program that puts winning above all else.

In her short program earlier in the week, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater became the first woman to land a quadruple jump of any kind at the Olympics by completing a four-rotation salchow.

Her glory would be short-lived, as she became embroiled in a doping scandal after it was revealed she tested positive for a banned substance in December.

However, it was her final performance — the free skate competition on Thursday night — that would raise the most eyebrows. The lithe 5-foot-3 phenom out of Kazan, Russia, seemed to buckle under the pressure. She fell numerous times and dropped to fourth, despite entering the night as the leader after finishing first in the short program.

Frustrated, she swiped her hand in the air, teared up and exited the ice — and, effectively, the 2022 games.

As she joined her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, a former skater who is notoriously exacting, she was berated. Tutberidze reportedly chided the 15-year-old, saying, “Why did you let it go? Why did you stop fighting?”

Initially tipped as a gold-medal contender in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Russia’s Kamila Valieva landed in fourth in her final showing the free-skate competition. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

The tense moment, which was caught on television and laid bare to the world, highlights the unforgiving abusive culture that permeates Russian figure skating — a program that has been dominant over the last decade.

The scene alarmed fans, former skating greats and even International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who called it “chilling.”

“Rather than giving her comfort, rather than to try to help her, you could feel this chilling atmosphere, this distance,” Bach said.

Valieva fell several times during the performance, with onlookers wondering if she was buckling under the pressure after her doping scandal. Afterward, her coach reportedly chided the 15-year-old, asking, “Why did you stop fighting?” Bernat Armangue/AP

It also disturbed retired American figure skater Polina Edmunds, who competed in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and hosts the podcast “Bleav in Figure Skating.”

“The biggest issue is the coaching team and their practices,” Edmunds, 23, told The Post. “There’s been a history of injuries with [Tutberidze’s] students and ex-students who’ve gone off to compete for other countries. It speaks volumes about who they are and how they prioritize medals over the health and well-being of their skaters.”

Edmunds noted that, under the hard-charging coach, numerous skaters have retired in their teens because of injuries and eating disorders. Yulia Lipnitskaya was even hospitalized for anorexia after her Olympic performance in 2014.

Valieva is embraced by her coach Eteri Tutberidze, who has admitted that her skaters used meldonium, a substance that increases blood flow, stamina and endurance, before it was banned in 2016. David J. Phillip/AP

“In the past year, 15-year-old Daria Usacheva was carried crying off the ice after fracturing her hip at the grand prix in Japan,” she added.

Edmunds said Tutberidze has admitted her skaters had used meldonium, a substance that landed tennis player Maria Sharapova a two-year suspension. Banned in 2016, it increases blood flow, stamina and endurance. Tutberidze admitted to skaters using meldonium before it was banned.

“They are looking for loopholes in the system and trying to compete with chemistry, not with natural ability,” said Edmunds, adding that young skaters like Valieva need time to develop at a normal rate. Now, the teen is erroneously the “poster child for doping.” Really, Edmunds said, her coaches are the ones who should be in the spotlight for drug use.

Silver medalist Alexandra Trusova was heard screaming “I hate this sport” after learning teammate Anna Shcherbakova has beaten her. NBC Sports

“They aren’t taking responsibility and they’re letting her take the media flak,” said Edmunds of Tutberidze and her staff.

Tutberidze, who has been described as “the coach who changed figure skating,” runs the elite studio Sambo 70 in Moscow where the best female skaters in the country train. As a 21-year-old ice dancer, she was in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995, waiting to compete when Timothy McVeigh blew up the Federal Building across the street, killing 168. Her name is on the victim’s wall and she was awarded some financial compensation compensation, which helped finance her life in the States for a few years.

She is notorious for her tough training regimens, telling Russian TV in December that her skaters train at least 12 hours a day, saying they can “always do more, demand more from yourself.”

After coming in second in the ladies’ single competition, Tutberidze reportedly told her coach she would never go out on the ice again. Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

The punishing practices have, as Edmunds noted, led to short shelf lives for her skaters, but Tutberidze said her means justify her ends.

“If I didn’t do that, the athlete wouldn’t have the medals and the joy of stepping on the podium,” she has said.

Tutberidze had been just as imperious and commanding when questions surfaced about Valieva’s possible doping.

“I want to say that we are absolutely sure that Kamila is innocent and pure,” Tutberidze told Channel One Russia, according to TASS, a Russian news agency,

Gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova of the Russian Olympic Committee didn’t exactly look joyous after her victory and her teammate’s jealous meltdown. Aleksandra Szmigiel/REUTERS

On the Tutberidze squad is team doctor Filipp Shvetsky, a polarizing figure who has brought even more scrutiny to the Russian coaches.

The towering physician is often seen rink-side during competitions and practice, but he also works at a veterans’ hospital in Moscow. He was suspended from 2007 to 2010 for anti-doping violations on the national rowing team.

But in Russia, where athletic glory can mean a lifetime of success and rewards by the government, this myopic chase for Olympic medals is embedded in their sports culture. The pressure is so great that silver medalist Alexandra Trusova was heard screaming “I hate this sport” after learning teammate Anna Shcherbakova has beaten her. Shcherbakova, meanwhile, looked sad and alone in her victory.

“They want all or nothing. That’s the way sports and figure skating goes there,” said retired figure skater Polina Edmonds of Russian athletes like Shcherbakova. Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

“They want all or nothing. That’s the way sports and figure skating goes there. If they are winning gold, they will get opportunities for the rest of their lives. They will be set up financially. That’s the sad thing. There is this girl crying. [Valieva] will always be in the shadows of her teammates who medaled,” said Edmunds whose mother, Nina, is a Russian figure skater and coach.

Valieva did get support from Evgenia Medvedeva, a former student of Tutberidze. “Writing this post is hard,” wrote Medvedeva, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in Russian figure skating, on her Instagram account. “Kamila, I know how you feel. You may think this is the end. No, it’s not the end. I sincerely wish you stay longer in sports. What you’re experiencing now will be healed by time and loved ones nearby. Delete Instagram for a week and spend time with your loved ones. Still plenty of competition to come. Still a lifetime to go.”

The Russian skaters have been raising alarm bells within the sport for some time, but now it’s sparking a larger debate.

“[Valieva] will always be in the shadows of her teammates who medaled,” said Edmunds. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Gracie Gold, who competed in Sochi, wrote in New York Mag:

“The questions we really should be asking this week are, Should we even want to be competitive with the Russians if it means following their troubling blueprint for success? How did we get to this point?”

But Russia doubled down on Friday, backing the successful but controversial coach.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “Everyone knows that in elite sports the coach’s toughness is key to the students’ victories.”