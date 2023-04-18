Russell Wilson’s golf cart ‘tumbles into’ bunker in accident

It’s not great off the football field for Russell Wilson, either.

The Broncos quarterback was playing at Arrowhead Golf Course in Littleton, Colorado on Saturday, when his golf cart flipped over into a bunker, according to 104.3 The Fan’s Mat Smith — who reported that no one was hurt in the incident.

Per Smith, Wilson’s playing partner — Broncos’ All-Pro safety Justin Simmons — was driving the golf cart at the time.

Wilson addressed the situation on Twitter Tuesday, writing, “The real question is did we get from the bunker to the green #PAR.

“Good times!”

The Super Bowl winner included a bunch of crying-laughing emojis and a GIF in his post.

Simmons was apparently driving too close to a bunker, when the golf cart locked — and when they reversed the cart, it hit an edge of the bunker and the cart flipped, Eric Bud (@golfs_long_drive on Instagram), who was playing behind the group, told Barstool’s “Fore Play” podcast.

“They were reversing because the cart locked up and were too close to the edge and it tumbled in,” Bud told the outlet.

“Their teammates ran over to pick it up and push it out of the bunker.”





Russell Wilson at Arrowhead Golf Course in Littleton, Colorado in April 2023. Twitter/ @RealMatSmith





Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson walks off the field after a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 27, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell was among those playing with Wilson, Bud told Denver’s 104.3 The Fan, adding that another unidentified player was also in the group.

The incident reportedly took place on the front nine while Wilson and Simmons were looking for one of their golf balls to the left of the fairway.

“If I had to guess, I’d say it was Russ’ ball,” the eyewitness said. “Seems like they were looking for his ball all freaking day.”

After the incident, Wilson and Simmons reportedly got up laughing, while other teammates playing the parallel adjacent hole came over to make sure everyone was alright.

The man playing behind the group asked Wilson and Simmons if everyone was alright, to which the safety laughed and said: “Yeah, we’re good. Not my best moment.”

Denver is going to need a healthy roster after a disappointing 5-12 record last season.





Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sets to pass against the Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on Jan. 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Broncos finished last in the AFC West as Wilson struggled in his debut season with the team, finishing with a career-low 16 touchdown passes.

The Broncos introduced Sean Payton as its new head coach in February after firing Nathaniel Hackett with two games remaining.