Russell Wilson’s cryptic comments won’t silence trade whispers

Russell Wilson didn’t help silence any trade buzz with his latest comments about his future in Seattle.

On Thursday, the Seahawks quarterback discussed the team’s final home game of the season, against the Lions on Sunday, and raised eyebrows with his remarks.

“I know for me, I hope it’s not my last game [in Seattle],” Wilson said. “But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL.”

Wilson’s cryptic comments came after a CBS Sports reported on Sunday that an offseason trade is a “very real” possibility amid Seattle’s 5-10 season.

In 2019, Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million extension, which includes a no-trade clause. He’s under contract for two more seasons and $51 million.

Russell Wilson discussed his future with the Seahawks. USA TODAY Sports

A report earlier this month listed the Giants as one of the teams Wilson would be willing to waive that clause for in a potential deal. The Giants’ quarterback situation is in limbo with Daniel Jones dealing with a neck injury and questions lingering about his viability as a franchise quarterback.

Wilson, on Thursday, was also asked about whether or not he still believes he can win three Super Bowls in Seattle, which he noted that was his goal.

<br />

“I hope so,” said Wilson, who led the Seahawks to their lone Super Bowl in 2014. “Obviously we can’t do it not being in the playoffs right now. But I think that most importantly, it takes a lot of effort, it takes a lot of things, it takes a lot of pieces and I think that we have a good amount of those pieces, a lot of them. It’s been a tough season.”

Wilson went on to explain that he’s just focused on the present, and preparing for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

The longtime Seattle quarterback, who was drafted by the team in 2012, made headlines in February when his frustrations with the organization reached a boiling point.

Wilson ahead of the Seahawks’ game against the Bears on Dec. 26, 2021. AP

At the time, there were discussions about a possible trade with the Bears, among other teams. Though, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reportedly nixed a potential Wilson trade to Chicago in March.

Wilson reportedly plans to revisit his concerns about the team after this season.

Wilson’s relationship with Carroll also came into question after the quarterback’s February comments, in which he said he wasn’t sure if he’d be on the trading block.

The seven-time Pro-Bowler later said he received a call from the Seahawks shorty after his comment, and the issues were smoothed out.