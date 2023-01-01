Russell Wilson will ‘examine everything’ after Broncos disaster

With 2022 behind him, Russell Wilson is going to go back to the drawing board.

A brutal debut season with the Broncos that included the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead Wilson to “examine everything,” NFL Network reported Sunday.

“His preparation. His offseason routine to be ready for the season. His in-season routine to be ready for each individual game. What he does. How he does it. What it looks like,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport wrote.

Wilson, 34, took some blame in the wake of Hackett’s firing last Monday.

“I wish I could have played better for him,” Wilson said.

A nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks, Wilson was traded to Denver in the offseason and received a five-year, $245 million contract extension.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is pressured by the Chiefs’ Justin Reid on Jan. 1, 2023. USA TODAY Sports

That brought expectations of championship contention to Denver. Instead, they’re 4-12 after Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Chiefs, and Wilson has looked completely out of sync all season.

In 14 games, Wilson has just 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Broncos entered Week 17 dead last in the NFL with an average of 15.5 points per game.

Wilson completed 26 of 38 passes for 222 yards, a touchdown, and an interception against the Chiefs while rushing for two scores.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is sacked by the Chiefs’ George Karlaftis on Jan. 1, 2023. Getty Images

After throwing for 340 yards in Week 1 during his return to Seattle, Wilson has not eclipsed 300 yards passing in a game since.