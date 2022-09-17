Russell Wilson used same hand signals he did as Seahawk

Stealing signs isn’t just reserved to baseball.

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed his former teammate Russell Wilson using the same hand signals from his days in Seattle during the star quarterback’s return visit Monday night with the Broncos.

Lockett, who was wearing a microphone during the game, told teammates what to look for from Wilson during the Seahawks’ 17-16 victory behind former Jets and Giants QB Geno Smith.

“If you see this [hand gesture], it’s a go,” Lockett told safety Tariq Woolen on the sidelines during the game, according to Pro Football Talk. “They got our same stuff. I literally called it.”

Lockett later was seen on the sidelines yelling to his defensive teammates about Wilson: “He’s running a go! He’s running a go!”

The Broncos lost, 17-16, to the Seahawks in Russell Wilson’s Denver debut. USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Lockett, left, and Russell Wilson embrace after the Seahawks beat the Broncos. Getty Images

Following the victory, Lockett also was shown telling Broncos players KJ Hamler and Courtland Sutton to “change them signals.”

The 33-year-old Wilson, who signed a $243 million contract with Denver following an offseason trade, completed 29 of 42 passes for 340 yards and one touchdown in his Broncos debut.