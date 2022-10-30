Russell Wilson returns from injury, leads Broncos to win vs. Jaguars

LONDON — Latavius Murray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Broncos snap a four-game losing streak by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.
Russell Wilson led two go-ahead scoring drives in the second half on his return from a hamstring injury. Wilson finished 18 for 30 for 252 yards with a touchdown and interception.
The embattled quarterback looked rusty early, but connected on a 47-yard completion to KJ Hamler after the Broncos fell behind 17-14 on Travis Etienne’s 1-yard touchdown run with 3:54 to play. Wilson then scrambled for 10 yards on a third-and-5 to get to the Jacksonville 28.
The late score gave Murray a touchdown for two different teams this month in London. He ran for a score for New Orleans earlier this month at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Broncos (3-5) erased a 10-point deficit on Jerry Jeudy’s 6-yard touchdown reception in the first half and Melvin Gordon’s 1-yard run to complete a 98-yard scoring drive early in the second half.
The announced attendance of 86,215 is the largest crowd in the history of NFL international games.
The Jaguars (2-6) lost their fifth consecutive game despite a career day from Etienne, who carried 24 times for 156 yards and a touchdown.
After Murray’s touchdown with 1:43 remaining, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw an interception to K’Waun Williams at the Jacksonville 35.
Lawrence had a costly red zone interception on a first-and-goal from the 1 in the first half. Lawrence was 18 for 31 for 133 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
On Denver’s first possession after the break, Wilson connected three times with rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, including a 38-yard completion to the 1. Gordon then ran it in to give the Broncos a 14-10 lead.
Wilson missed last week’s game because of a strained hamstring and looked rusty early, throwing an interception on his second pass.
The Broncos didn’t get their first first down until almost midway through the second quarter.