Russell Wilson pens mushy Instagram note for Ciara’s birthday

Birthdays aren’t the worst days.

Ciara celebrated her 37th trip around the sun on Tuesday, which invariably meant that her husband, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, would write her a heartfelt note on Instagram.

“God blessed the world on this day with you. I love you so much,” Wilson wrote in a caption of a post with five photo slides of the couple. “You inspire the world! Every morning your mission is to make the world a better place and you have a perfect score. How you love as the love of my life. You are the most amazing wife, mother to our three babies, one of the best iconic entertainers in the world, and brilliant business woman.

“But most importantly, you are God’s beautiful child and HE is wildly obsessed with you. Keep Shining my Love. Thank you everyday for loving me, encouraging me, and joining forces with me everyday to do what God called us to do! That’s to LOVE & SERVE. May this year bless you with all of your heart’s desires! Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara.”

In the comments, Ciara responded with a love note of her own.

Russell Wilson and Ciara exchanged mushy notes on the singer’s 37th birthday. Getty Images

“My sweet love, you mean the world to me!” she wrote. “My heart is full because you, our babies, God, and Jesus. It’s all I need in this life! Thanks for loving me the way you do. Nothing better than being with you on this special day! I love you so much!”

Wilson and Ciara married in 2016. They share two children together, and Ciara has a third, a son, from a previous relationship with the rapper Future; Wilson has begged the singer for more babies.

The couple had a globetrotting NFL offseason, taking in Wimbeldon, Cannes, a Formula One race in France and St. Bart’s.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at a White House dinner in 2015. Getty Images

Russell Wilson and Ciara at 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar’s party. WireImage for Vanity Fair

Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos this past March. So far this season, the Broncos have struggled out of the gate, starting the season 2-5 — and 2-4 in games started by Wilson, who missed Sunday’s loss to the Jets with a hamstring injury. It is reaching a point where little margin for error remains for any postseason aspirations.