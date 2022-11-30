Russell Wilson ‘has lost some people’ in Broncos locker room

Russell Wilson’s inaugural season in Denver hasn’t been what many likely imagined.

Currently at 3-8, the Broncos are the basement dwellers of the AFC West, and on Tuesday had their Dec. 11 matchup against the Chiefs flexed out of the primetime slot on “Sunday Night Football.” What’s more, Wilson has become an apparent source of frustration for some of his teammates, with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reporting the 34-year-old quarterback “has lost some people” in the locker room.

“One of the things that I’ve consistently heard about it is [first-year Broncos coach] Nathaniel Hackett, for everything that has gone wrong, and everything that people are saying about his job right now, he has not lost that locker room. Russ has lost some people around that team. He has lost some people in that locker room,” Pelissero said Tuesday on “The Insiders.”

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass against the Panthers on Nov. 27, 2022. Getty Images

Wilson landed in Denver in March following a blockbuster trade with Seattle, where he played for the Seahawks for the first 10 seasons of his career. Months later, he signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the Broncos, who entered the season with high expectations but instead have sputtered miserably on offense.

Through 10 games this season, Wilson has thrown for 2,369 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions, while completing 58.9 percent of his passes compared to last season’s 64.8 percent.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson watches from the sideline during his game against the Panthers on Nov. 27, 2022. Getty Images

The Broncos have only scored more than 20 points in a game twice this season as speculation continues to mount over Hackett’s job status.

With six games remaining, the Broncos are likely gearing up for an offseason of soul-searching after a year initially filled with playoff fantasies unraveled in rapid fashion.