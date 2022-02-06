Russell Wilson, Ciara have Pro Bowl eve date night in Vegas

Russell Wilson celebrated being named to his ninth Pro Bowl on Saturday by enjoying a sweet date night with his wife, Ciara.

The Seahawks quarterback, who has been the recent subject of trade rumors, dined at the Delilah lounge inside the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, where he and his favorite fan appeared to cap off the evening with an ice cream sundae.

Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoyed a Las Vegas date night over the weekend ahead of the 2022 Pro Bowl Instagram/Russell Wilson

“9th Pro Bowl! Grateful!” Wilson, 33, captioned his Instagram Story.

In a separate post, Wilson is seen cozying up to Ciara, 36, whom he has been married to since 2016.

The couple dined on an ice cream sundae at the Delilah lounge inside the Wynn Hotel Instagram/Russell Wilson

Wilson’s 10th NFL season came to a disappointing end in January, when the Seahawks finished the year at 7-10. The quarterback, who has won a Super Bowl title with Seattle, reportedly wants to explore his options this offseason.

“Wilson has not demanded a trade, and it’s not clear if he will. But at the least, those close to Wilson say he wants to investigate other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win another championship and create the legacy he sees for himself,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared last month.

Wilson just wrapped his 10th NFL season Getty Images

Though Wilson previously expressed that he wishes to remain in Seattle, he didn’t provide insight on his future during a January appearance on ESPN’s “Manningcast.”

In the meantime, it seems Wilson was simply focused on competing in Sunday’s Pro Bowl, where he joined fellow NFC quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins of the Cardinals and Vikings, respectively.