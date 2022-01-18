Russell Wilson asked not to talk Seahawks future on Manningcast

There was reportedly an agreement for Russell Wilson not to be asked about his future with the Seahawks on Monday night’s “Manningcast.”

Wilson appeared on the ESPN2 simulcast of the Rams-Cardinals playoff game with Peyton and Eli Manning, and never addressed the elephant in the room: whether he wishes to return to the Seahawks in 2022.

“It appears there was an agreement not to ask Russell Wilson his Seahawks future/hoopla about it on the Peyton & Eli Manning telecast of Rams-Cardinals,” the Tacoma News-Tribune reported.

Earlier this week, NFL Network reported Wilson wants to “explore his options” this offseason.

“Wilson has not demanded a trade, and it’s not clear if he will,” Insider Ian Rapoport wrote. “But at the least, those close to Wilson say he wants to investigate other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win another championship and create the legacy he sees for himself.”

Wilson, late in the season, made remarks that indicated he planned to stay in Seattle.

“We’ve always thought I would be here,” Wilson said. “That’s been always my goal, to win multiple Super Bowls, and my plan is to be here and do that. You take every day and you just enjoy the moment.”

The Seahawks finished 7-10 this season, last in the NFC West and without looking like they will be a championship contender in the immediate term.

Wilson has two years remaining on his contract and a no-trade clause, so Seattle would have to work to accommodate him on a destination if they decided they would like to ship him off for a bounty of draft picks and do a total rebuild.

For those into tea leaf-reading, Wilson ended the segment with the Mannings with a “Go Hawks!”