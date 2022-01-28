Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Why Lakers won’t send out star guard for Rockets’ John Wall

Lakers fans hoping for a Russell Westbrook trade shouldn’t get their hopes up.

The nine-time All-Star has struggled in his first season with Los Angeles, which enters Thursday night’s game against Philadelphia at 24-24 overall. Westbrook’s lack of success playing alongside LeBron James has increased trade speculation ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline, and a report from Marc Stein only added more fuel to the fire.

The veteran NBA insider noted in a recent newsletter that the Rockets were open to a Westbrook-for-John Wall swap. The dynamic guards have already been traded for each other — Houston and Washington completed a deal in December 2020 — and remain a good match in terms of their 2021-22 salaries ($44.3 million for Wall and $44.2 million for Westbrook). Wall is currently not part of the Rockets’ rotation, but that is because of a reported disagreement over his role rather than an injury. He would be in position to immediately contribute for a Lakers team looking to rise in the Western Conference standings.

However, a potential trade between the Lakers and Rockets is highly unlikely to happen before the deadline. Stein followed up on his initial report, revealing Los Angeles is unwilling to include its 2027 first-round pick in that hypothetical deal. Houston would only take Westbrook back if some sort of sweetener was attached, so that would be a sticking point in any negotiations.

Additionally, Stein made it clear the Lakers don’t want to admit trading for Westbrook was a mistake only a few months after they sent out multiple pieces in order to acquire him.

Per Stein:

Yet there are also major optics concerns for the Lakers. Team officials, sources say, do not want to pay a premium to move on from Westbrook so soon after the Lakers gave up so much to get the Los Angeles native. Remember: They had to send Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in last July’s draft to Washington after James and Davis encouraged the Lakers’ front office to go all-in for Westbrook rather than proceed with GM Rob Pelinka’s plans to trade for Sacramento’s Buddy Hield.

Unless their stance unexpectedly changes, the Lakers are going to keep Westbrook and count on him to make an impact down the stretch. As one team source told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, “This is the only option. There is no Plan B for this season.”