Russell Westbrook splits with agent Thad Foucher: ‘Irreconcilable differences’

Russell Westrbook is still a Laker — for now. But there has been one significant change for the mercurial superstar.

Westrbook and his longtime agent Thad Foucher have parted ways, according to multiple reports.

In a statement to ESPN, Foucher said the split was due to “irreconcilable differences” and suggested he and Westbrook were not on the same page over whether the former NBA MVP should stay with the Lakers for the final year of his five-year max contract. Foucher told ESPN that Westbrook’s best option is to stay with the Lakers and to “embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered.”

Westbrook opted in to the final year of his contract with Los Angeles that will pay him $47 million this season last month and he has not requested a trade from the Lakers, according to the L.A. Times.

Trade rumors continue to swirl around Russell Westbrook. AP

Russell Westbrook and Thad Foucher in 2012 WireImage

The nine-time All-Star who has averaged a triple-double four of the last five years has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason after the Lakers missed the playoffs last season. The Lakers have also reportedly been in trade talks for Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

Foucher had been Westrbook’s agent since he left UCLA as a sophomore in 2008 and was drafted fourth overall by the SuperSonics (who became the Oklahoma City Thunder).

The split, however, had “nothing to do with the Lakers,” according to the L.A. Times.

Still, during the Lakers summer league opener in Las Vegas last week, Westrbook and LeBron James were both in attendance but sat on opposite sidelines. Westbrook left at halftime, while James departed from a different exit after the third quarter.

On the latest episode of his HBO show, “The Shop,” James also made it clear that teammates who don’t care about winning as much as he does irks him.

Asked if he likes the pressure of win or bust at this point in his career, James said, “Yeah. I’m obsessed with it. With win or bust. And what makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone that feels the same way on your club.”

Meawnhile, Lakers new head coach Darvin Ham said last week, “We love everyone on our roster. And until you’re not on our roster, you’re ours and we’re going to try to get better with the group that we have. That’s just the bottom line of it.”

Westrbook and James remain teammates for now, which is more than can be said for Westrbook and Foucher.