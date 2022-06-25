Russell Westbrook slams Skip Bayless for ‘Westbrick’ nickname

Russell Westbrook is not happy with the nickname bestowed on him by Skip Bayless.

Westbrook clapped back at the FS1 host on Friday night after Bayless called him “Westbrick” on Twitter.

“Yoooo… watch your mouth,” Westbrook tweeted. “Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face.”

Skip Bayless, Russell Westbrook Desiree Navarro, USA TODAY Sports

As of yet there’s been no response from Bayless, but it’s not the first time Westbrook has taken issue with the nickname.

In March, when the Lakers were in the throes of misery, Westbrook cited fans’ treatment of his family — including use of the nickname — in saying they didn’t want to come to home games.

It was a miserable first season in LA for Westbrook, who was set for a triumphant homecoming after being traded from the Wizards. The Lakers went on to miss the playoffs, with Westbrook struggling to fit in alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The team has been a rumored destination for Kyrie Irving, though such a scenario might require Irving to take a heavy salary cut to fit under the cap.

In any case, it’s clear that the noise is still getting to Westbrook. We would advise him to delete Twitter.