Russell Westbrook confronts Suns fan at Game 1: ‘Motherf–ker’

Russell Westbrook’s late-game contributions in the Clippers’ Game 1 victory against the Suns appeared to follow a confrontation with a fan at halftime.

According to Bleacher Report and a fan’s video, Westbrook told a fan wearing a Suns polo shirt, “Watch your mouth, motherf–ker, watch your mouth.”

A Clippers security person gets between the two with a kid looking on.

Then, as Westbrook — with his Clippers jersey untucked and pulled up — heads toward the tunnel that brought him back to the Footprint Center court, a voice yelled for Westbrook to “talk about it, be about it.”

(Warning adult language)





Russell Westbrook told the Suns fan to “watch your mouth, motherf–ker.” Screengrab via Twitter

It’s unclear when exactly the video occurred, or what the fan said or did that prompted Westbrook’s reaction, but the fan told Westbrook to “take it like a man.

Both Bleacher Report and the fan’s video noted that the exchange occurred at halftime, with a handful of people gathered in a suite area.

Despite nearly recording a triple-double as the Clippers stole the series-opener from Phoenix, Westbrook struggled shooting from the field — only making 3-of-19 shots and finishing with nine points.

He also added 10 rebounds and eight assists.

But Westbrook still converted a pair of key free throws in the final minute. He also blocked Devin Booker at the other end — and making sure the ball hit the Suns star before careening out of bounds — to get possession back to the Clippers.

“My whole career, I pride myself every season on doing everything,” Westbrook told reporters after the game. “Whatever is needed of me to win the game, I’ll do it.”





Russell Westbrook made just 3-of-19 shots against the Suns in Game 1. Getty Images

Westbrook helped lead the Clippers to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference alongside Kawhi Leonard, while, ironically, setting up a first-round series against his old Thunder teammate: Kevin Durant, who Phoenix acquired from the Nets at the trade deadline.

Los Angeles and the Suns will meet for Game 2 on Tuesday, before the series shifts to California and the Clippers host Games 3 and 4.