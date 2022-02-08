Running list of every deal made at the deadline

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is upon us and we already have a few deals underway. With the trade deadline set for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, teams still have a couple more days to workshop trades to try to add talent for a playoff push, reshape the roster for the offseason or add assets for a future rebuild.

Will we see All-Stars like Nets guard James Harden or 76ers guard Ben Simmons delt? Will the Lakers make any moves to help right the ship for the home stretch of the season?

MORE: Why a Harden-for-Simmons deal might save the Nets season

Below you can find every reported deal that was completed around the deadline.

NBA LEAGUE PASS: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial)

C.J. McCollum is headed to New Orleans

McCollum to Pelicans: Trade details

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Pelicans have acquired star guard C.J. McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell from the Trail Blazers in return for Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a 2022 first-round pick (protected) and two future second-round picks.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Portland is finalizing acquiring Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and draft compensation in the CJ McCollum trade, sources said. <a href=”https://t.co/or5Ay22rZ3″>https://t.co/or5Ay22rZ3</a></p>— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1491075416001556483?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 8, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Cavaliers land Caris LeVert

LeVert to Cavaliers: Trade details

On Sunday, Feb. 7, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Cavaliers acquired Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick (via MIA) for Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round (via UTA) and a 2027 second-round pick (via HOU).

Full trade: Indiana sends Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick via Miami to Cleveland for Ricky Rubio, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick via Houston and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2022

Norman Powell, Robert Covington sent to Clippers

Powell and Covington to Clippers: Trade details | Trade grades

On Friday, Feb. 4, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Trail Blazers sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers in return for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick (via DET).

The Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2022

In his debut with the Clippers, Powell looked right at home dropping 28 points, four assists while shooting 9-for-16 from the field.