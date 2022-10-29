Running back Ronald Jones wants to be released by Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants to take his talents elsewhere.

Jones proclaimed on Twitter he would like a release on Friday night, tweeting “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now.”

Ronald Jones USA TODAY Sports

Overall, it’s been a rough season for the disgruntled tailback. He has not played in a regular season game for the Chiefs and is stuck behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, and Isiah Pacheco on the depth chart.

Further, the Chiefs currently have the second most passing yards in the league. Their need for a workhorse running back is severely diminished by the presence of a robust air attack led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Jones was originally a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2018, and experienced his best season in 2020 when he rushed for 972 yards and seven touchdowns en route to helping Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl.

Jones, 25, played four seasons for the Bucs and left to sign a one-year $1.5 million contract with the Chiefs this past offseason. It remains to be seen if Kansas City will accommodate his vocal request.