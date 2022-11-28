Rundown on Tuesday’s non-USMNT World Cup matches

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s World Cup matches:

Group A

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m., FS1

Both teams are still playing not just to make the knockout stage but to win Group A. Ecuador, on four points to Senegal’s three after drawing with the Netherlands, will qualify with a win or a draw. Senegal needs an outright win in order to advance. It would be the first time since 2006 for Ecuador to reach the knockout stage and the first time since 2002 for Senegal.

Ecuador can qualify for the knockout round with a win or draw. AP

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m., Fox

This should be straightforward to the Netherlands: a win or draw guarantees them a place in the knockout round. Winning the group is slightly dependent on the result of the other game, but three points would put them in a strong position to do so. Against Qatar, which is already eliminated, that seems the likeliest outcome.

Group B

England vs. Wales, 2 p.m., FS1

The less dramatic Group B game, but there is still a lot riding on it. An England win would eliminate Wales and put England at the top of Group B no matter what. A draw would likely secure the group as well, but it could come down to goal differential depending on what happens in the U.S.-Iran game. If Wales wins, it all depends on U.S.-Iran. England would still likely qualify and may even still win the group on goal difference, while Wales would be watching the scoreboard to determine their chances of qualification, which would also come down to goal difference.