Rundown on Saturday’s four World Cup matches

Here’s a look at Saturday’s World Cup matches:

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m., FS1

Australia lost 4-1 to France after scoring the opening goal, while Tunisia had a 0-0 draw with Denmark. This is a must-win game for both teams, which desperately need three points to advance to the knockout stage. A win by Australia would leave the group wide open, whereas the Aussies would be out if Tunisia wins.

Australian manager Graham Arnold Getty Images

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m., FS1

Coming off their shocking win over Argentina, Saudi Arabia can actually clinch a spot in the knockout stage by defeating Poland. Saudi Arabia hasn’t made it that far since 1994. Poland is coming off a 0-0 draw with Mexico in which they had a penalty saved.

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m., FS1

France can also advance to the knockout stage with a win, but Denmark is no easy team to beat. In fact, the two teams played each other twice in 2022 in the UEFA Nations League, both Danish wins. Denmark likely will need points in this game because it will be third in the group no matter what happens in the Tunisia-Australia matchup.

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m., FS1

The final game of the day is huge for both teams. After being on the losing side of the World Cup’s biggest upset, Argentina needs a win to stay in contention for advancement (they’re last in Group C). There is a possibility Argentina will be out by the end of the day Saturday if Poland and Saudi Arabia draw, and Mexico wins.