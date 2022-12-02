Rundown on Friday’s four World Cup matches

Here’s a look at Friday’s World Cup matches:

Group H

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have won both games so far, guaranteeing a trip to the knockout stage. They will win the group with a win, tie or even a loss as long as Ghana does not blow out Uruguay. South Korea needs a win to have any shot at staying alive, then some help from the other match.

Cristiano Ronaldo AFP via Getty Images

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m., FS1

A rematch of the 2010 quarterfinal in South Africa, which Uruguay won in penalty kicks after a controversial handball by Luis Suarez in extra time. This time, Uruguay needs a win to avoid a disappointing exit. Ghana, after beating South Korea, would advance with a win or a tie and some help.

Group G

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m., Fox

Brazil, the top-ranked team in the world, already has its ticket punched to the Round of 16 after beating Serbia and Switzerland by a combined score of 3-0. Star striker Richarlison is responsible for two of those goals. A win or tie — or a loss with a low-scoring win by Switzerland — would secure the group for Brazil and a matchup against the Group H runner-up. Cameroon needs a win and some help to have a shot at advancing.

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m., FS1

Switzerland can clinch a third straight trip to the Round of 16 with a win, though a tie or even a one-goal loss could still get them through barring Cameroon upsetting Brazil. Serbia needs a win and some help from Brazil.