The wait for an Aaron Rodgers trade goes on.

The fate of the four-time MVP remains up in the air with the Jets hoping to bring Rodgers to New York in a trade.

Has Rodgers agreed to the trade or is he waiting for the Jets to fulfill his wish list of NFL free agents?

Is the holdup with trade compensation between the Jets and Packers?

Answers may soon be coming with Rodgers scheduled to appear with Pat McAfee at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

What you need to know