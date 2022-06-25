Rugby New York tops Seattle to win first MLR championship

Gotham has its second championship in the last seven months, and both have come in European sports.

Rugby New York beat the Seattle Seawolves 30-15 on Saturday to win its first ever Major League Rugby title at Red Bull Arena.

New York led by 11 at halftime and went on to confirm the victory with a drop goal from Sam Windsor later in the game.

New York, which lost in the conference finals in 2019 and 2021, finished the regular season third in the Eastern Conference at 11-5, beating Rugby ATL and the New England Free Jacks before playing Seattle in the final. After NYCFC’s victory in the MLS Cup back in December, it’s the second recent title for the NYFC, though neither have come in one of the four major sports.