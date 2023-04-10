Rudy Gobert suspended by Timberwolves after Kyle Anderson fight

by

Star Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been suspended for one game following his dustup with teammate Kyle Anderson on Sunday in which he threw a punch during a timeout.


Rudy Gobert has been suspended for one game following a dustup with teammate Kyle Anderson on April 9, 2023.
Rudy Gobert threw a punch at Timberwolves teammate Kyle Anderson during a game against the Pelicans on April 9, 2023.
Rudy Gobert threw a punch at Timberwolves teammate Kyle Anderson during a game against the Pelicans on April 9, 2023.
Gobert will miss Minnesota’s play-in matchup against the Lakers on Tuesday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported the suspension is from the team and not the NBA.

The 30-year-old Gobert is slated to return, however, should the Timberwolves lose to the Lakers and participate in another play-in game, or advance further into the Western Conference playoffs.