Royals vs. Astros prediction: Bet against Justin Verlander

by

The Royals? In Houston? With Justin Verlander pitching? Why not?

Verlander (10-3, 2.03) was his awesome self, shutting out the Mets for eight innings at Citi Field in his last start, June 29.

Last time he threw at Minute Maid, he lost to the White Sox, who scored four over just 3 ²/₃ innings. K.C.’s Kris Bubic (1-5, 7.06) has allowed fours run in his past 10 ²/₃ innings on the road, and he blanked the Astros for five frames on June 4.


A little fun? Play the Royals (+290) for 10 units on BetMGM.

Disney World’s new Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster is making some riders so sick that park officials are handing out “barf bags” to nauseated customers as they depart. The Athletics (28-56) are considering the idea.

Want to bet on the MLB?

It took a while to get going, but the Blue Jays edged the A’s, 2-1. Matt Chapman’s homer in the seventh inning tied the game. Bo Bichette’s eight-inning dinger the eventual game winner.

We are still rolling and coasting. Up +1,664 jiminycricketts.