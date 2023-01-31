Roster questions Nets must answer as NBA trade deadline nears

If there is a sliver of a silver lining to Kevin Durant’s injury, it has forced the Nets to learn plenty about their roster.

All 11 active players Monday played — and scored — in the first half alone. Their rarely used third-string center (Day’Ron Sharpe) and a couple of rusty guards (Patty Mills and Cam Thomas) took advantage of opportunity, leading the Nets to a victory over the Lakers that was encouraging for their record and helpful for evaluations.

The NBA is just over a week away from its Feb. 9 trade deadline, when the Nets need to decide if they have the makings of a championship roster and, if not, what tweaks are necessary.

Beginning with Wednesday’s test in Boston, the Nets have four games left before decision day arrives. Here are the four largest questions that will hang over the next week-plus:

What is going on with Ben Simmons?

Simmons was ruled out for the Celtics matchup, which will make it three straight games missed due to left knee soreness.

He felt the soreness on the tail end of a back-to-back, which is not the first time his knee has not held up to the increased workload after offseason back surgery.





Ben Simmons’ knee injury could become a linger issue for the Nets throughout the season. NBAE via Getty Images

Since Simmons’ setback, head coach Jacque Vaughn has said he has not addressed with Simmons the cause of the injury or if Simmons will continue to play in back-to-backs upon his return. In curious comments, Vaughn has said he expects all of his players to adopt the mindset of being ready to play every day and praised the players who have done so.

Even before the injury on Thursday, there were significant questions about Simmons’ game. Without Durant, the point guard/center seemed unable to flip a switch and become more aggressive on offense. Playing alongside Durant and Kyrie Irving, the pass-first Simmons was a better fit but was largely a nonfactor offensively and has regressed even further at the free-throw line, hitting at a 44.6 percent clip. If Simmons is playing meaningful playoff minutes, would the opposing team repeatedly send him to the line?

It would be difficult to imagine the Nets moving on from the 26-year-old, who is owed about $78 million the next two seasons and who still has a sky-high ceiling if he develops.

Do they need another big man?

Sharpe, the second-year center, would argue the team’s depth is fine. Sharpe pulled down a career-best 14 rebounds (eight offensive) against the Lakers and was strong around the rim.





Day’Ron Sharpe slams home a dunk during the Nets’ win over the Lakers. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

But he also picked up five fouls in 21 minutes, a persistent problem, and if the Nets believed he could be more immediate help, they probably would have given him a longer run in stretches without Simmons, who essentially has been the backup center.

The Nets have been linked with several sturdy power forwards and centers on the trade market such as Orlando’s Mo Bamba, Minnesota’s Naz Reid and Atlanta’s John Collins. The Nets ideally likely would want a large body capable of spelling Nic Claxton against the likes of Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.





Magic center Mo Bamba could be a potential target for the Nets before the trade deadline. NBAE via Getty Images

The Nets also are likely to prioritize a big man who can knock down free throws. Claxton is shooting 47 percent from the foul line and could become a Hack-A-Clax target.

What shooters can they count on?

Joe Harris has picked up his game since Durant went down, but his shooting still has been too inconsistent.

Seth Curry entered NBA action Tuesday with the 11th-best percentage from deep (42.4), but there are defensive concerns. Especially against a bigger team such as the Celtics, it would be difficult to play Curry alongside Irving, as two undersized guards can be exploited. Ditto for Mills, who has mostly been out of the rotation this season.





Joe Harris shoots a jumper during the Nets’ win over the Lakers. NBAE via Getty Images

Will the Nets deal one or two from that pile of gunners?

Harris, who has one more year on his four-year, $75 million deal, likely would only be sent out if the Nets find a legitimate upgrade (and a player with a significant contract that his contract could balance out, such as Collins).

Curry will be a free agent at season’s end and is being paid about $8.5 million, which would be moveable in trades that could land a big man.

Mills, who is due $6.8 million next season, also could be bait (or a salary filler) for a backup center.