Rory McIlroy makes history at 2023 Masters with live interview

Rory McIlroy made history during the first round of the 2023 Masters — but it wasn’t for his play.

The Northern Irishman, 33, became the first player to be interviewed live during a major championship after hitting his second shot on the ninth hole at Augusta National on Thursday.

American Max Homa was also interviewed on the CBS broadcast later in the first round.

McIlroy, who was mic’d up on the course, discussed his approach shot on the ninth, on which he made par.

“Yeah I just eased off on it a little bit,” McIlroy told the broadcaster. “I think just in the back of my mind — obviously you don’t want to go long on this pin.

“So, yeah I just eased off of it — probably pitched it five or six yards shorter than I wanted to. So, I at least got that putt up the hill, hopefully, have a decent look at it.

“If I don’t hole it, then get it around the hole, you know start the back nine afresh.”





Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 9th hole during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Twitter

The broadcaster then said that one of the “beauties” of Augusta National is how well golfers know the course — adding, “… you probably know the line on his next putt already.”

“Yeah, I should,” McIlroy replied. “If I could sort of see the ball… yeah it’s actually… from where it is, it’s actually a pretty straight putt.

“It might actually go a little bit left or right because it’s coming off the bunker.”





Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 9th hole during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Twitter

McIlroy, a four-time major champion, said he was approached by the Masters last week about the possibility of doing the walk-and-talk interview, according to Golf Channel.

The PGA Tour star believed it to be a good idea following his in-round interview at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March.

“I think Augusta have a great balance of blending that history and that tradition but also making sure we’re keeping up with the times,” McIlroy said.





Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Getty Images

When asked if there was anyone he wanted to see do an in-round interview, McIlroy said Tiger Woods — but added with a laugh how the odds of that happening are “zero.”

The PGA Tour implemented in-round interviews earlier this year.

Homa, who helped the Tour develop its in-round interview idea, was the first pro to participate in a walk-and-talk at the Farmers Insurance Open back in January.

The 32-year-old Homa — a six-time winner on the PGA Tour — was interviewed at the Masters on the 14th hole, which he also made par.

McIlroy has been vocal about the future of the sport and the direction it’s going in amid the rivalry between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

In November, he called for both sides to speak and come to a compromise “for the sake of the sport.”





Rory McIlroy reacts on the 18th green during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Getty Images

McIlroy, who won the CJ Cup in October, stressed the importance of “sticking together” in the sport.

This year’s Masters marks the first time LIV Golf is represented.