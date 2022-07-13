Rory McIlroy highlights list for outright winner

Smack dab in the middle of what is proving to be a massively shifting professional golf landscape will be the ecstasy and irony of perhaps the grandest celebration in the game’s storied history, as the world’s oldest tournament, the British Open, turns 150 at its most venerable venue: the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Maybe this is just what golf needs at the perfect moment, with all of the world’s best players converging at the same tournament for ostensibly the final time this year and potentially for the final time in much more than that.

That’s a debate for another time, though, as I’ll commence this preview of The Open with a little history lesson.



The year was 1986 when the Masters Tournament reached its 50-year anniversary and for anyone with even a brief knowledge of these things, that should be ’nuff said. Yes, Jack Nicklaus prevailed in a Sunday comeback for the ages that day, capturing his sixth green jacket at the age of 46, which was a pretty nice way for the Big 5-0 to be celebrated at Augusta National.

Fourteen years later, the USGA contested the 100th edition of the U.S. Open at a little place called Pebble Beach. Even if you couldn’t get the Nicklaus/1986 correlation off the tip of your tongue in time, this one should be even easier, as Tiger Woods triumphed by a record 15 strokes that week, turning No. 100 into his own personal coronation.

It appears the Golf Gods like these round-number anniversaries, rewarding the game with not just deserving champions, but all-time legends in the eventual winner’s circle, which is something to keep in mind as we look toward prognosticating this week’s events.

While those ubiquitous Golf Gods will undoubtedly join in for this celebration, it remains to be seen whether another metaphysical spirit will make her presence known.

Though Scottie Scheffler has been the best golfer on the planet so far this year, the game’s MVP is none other than Mother Nature. It took five days to finish The Players Championship, which was muddled with weather from all four seasons during that time. Same thing for the ensuing three major championships, each of which experienced a modicum of both hot and cold, rain and shine, wind and calmness.

This is the major, of course, where we expect these things more than the others, but the early forecast calls for high temperatures between 68 and 72 for this week’s tournament rounds, with a smattering of rain at times and winds blowing between 10 mph and 25 mph, which is but a wee tickle for the folks in Fife.

Don’t be surprised if — or perhaps when — there are a few scores in the 63-64 range, or maybe even 62, if Mother Nature doesn’t show up for this celebration. The greatest defense for the Old Course is a stiff breeze, but if it never happens, well, Scheffler might just take MVP honors after all.

With all of that in mind, let’s get to the picks, starting with an outright winner who would very much follow that trend of big-time players winning majors on those major anniversaries.

Outright winner

Rory McIlroy (10/1, BetMGM)

A year and a month ago, Jon Rahm entered the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines with plenty of narratives in his favor — a venue that held a special place in his heart, a revenge/motivation factor after being forced to WD from the Memorial Tournament after a positive COVID result and, oh yeah, a reputation for being the best player in the world at that given moment. Sure, as the pre-tournament favorite, he owned short odds, but he always felt like the right play that week — one which paid off when he ultimately won.

Well, doesn’t McIlroy feel similar for this one?

Rory McIlroy speaks to the media ahead of The Open. Getty Images

Draped with his own collection of narratives entering the year’s final major, Rory has been on a tear over the past few months, posting seven consecutive top-20 finishes, though it’s the majors where he’s played some of his best golf — and I characterize that as “some of his best” because when you win four major titles by the age of 25, then go 0-for-the-next-eight-years, results of second place (Masters), eighth (PGA) and fifth (U.S. Open) only fuel more questions about what he could accomplish if — or when — he finally puts four complete rounds together at one of these events.

The truth is, each of those performances was plagued by a singular inconsistency — either one poor round or one poor stretch of holes or one poor club in the bag that he couldn’t quite figure out.

Why should this week be any different? There are a few reasons.

First of all, his game has appeared more locked in lately, especially from that range of 100-125 yards, which has so curiously befuddled him in recent years. Second, if Mother Nature indeed decides to not cooperate with our schadenfreudistic whims and doesn’t give us 40 mph winds and sideways rain, birdies will be available in bunches and there’s nobody who piles ’em up like Rory.

Then there’s the fact that he’s been the game’s most intelligent voice on all matters of recent change, which he told me last month hasn’t served as greater motivation to play better, but it’s easy to see off-course and on-course tenacity going hand-in-hand. And while his Open Championship record is a bit checkered recently, he owns a strong history at this tournament.

Last year’s T-46 came in the midst of a discouraging summer, there was no event the previous year and in 2019, with the weight of a nation on his shoulders, he hit his first tee shot OB at Royal Portrush and a furious second-day rally couldn’t put him on the right side of the cutline, but prior to that, he’d finished 2nd-4th-5th-1st in consecutive Open Championship starts. While he missed the 2015 festivities at St. Andrews due to a soccer injury (remember that?), he was T3 here back in 2010.

If you really need another narrative besides all of those, then go back to what I wrote in the intro above. Some of the biggest anniversaries for the biggest tournaments have yielded the biggest names on top of the leaderboard. The idea of Jack, Tiger and Rory helps offer a nice bit of symmetry here.