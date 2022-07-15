Rory McIlroy fractures PGA worker’s hand at 2022 British Open

It’s usually a good idea to stay alert at any sporting event. A foul ball could fly your way, a football could end up in your lap – or, in Charlie Kane’s case, you could end up with a golf ball whizzing towards your hand.

After Rory McIlroy’s drive on the fifth hole at the 2022 British Open got away from him, it sailed towards Kane’s hand and struck one of his left knuckles. His hand was left fractured and swollen.

Plenty of spectators get brushed by errant golf shots, but to get touched up by a driver shot is another level. McIlroy’s fastest ball speed this season is 190.59 mph and he averages 182.98 mph. For perspective, the hardest ball hit in the MLB this year was by Giancarlo Stanton at 119.8 mph. While the ball wouldn’t be flying at exit velocity by the time it hit Kane’s hand, it was enough for a trip to the hospital.

The wild drive was the only blemish on an otherwise superb day for McIlroy. He is sitting at a cool six-under par after the first day of the Open Championship at St. Andrews, and with the way he’s been striking the ball, Kane probably took a fast one off the hand.

A photo that Charlie Kane posted to his Twitter from the hospital Twitter

Rory McIlroy at the 150th British Open Getty Images

McIlroy is only two strokes behind Cameron Young for the lead at the British Open. He reportedly checked in with Kane to see if he was okay.