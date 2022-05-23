Rory McIlroy blows off post-PGA Championship interviews

TULSA, Okla. — Rory McIlroy is getting sick of this. His major championship drought, which dates back eight years, appears to be getting to the 33-year-old from Northern Ireland.

McIlroy, who started the week off by taking the PGA Championship first-round lead with a 5-under-par 65, followed that by playing himself out of the lead — and contention — with a second-round 71 and a third-round 74 at Southern Hills.

Rory McIlroy struggled after a promising PGA Championship start. AP

Rory McIlroy reacts during the last round of the PGA Championship Sunday. Getty Images

On Sunday, McIlroy appeared on his way to another too-little-too-late rally, mounting a run with consecutive birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 to get to 2-under par for the tournament. That, however, is where the run ended as he parred his way on from No. 6 and finished 2-under for the day and the tournament, which was won by Justin Thomas in a playoff with Will Zalatoris.

When he was finished, McIlroy, usually one of the best interviews in the sport, declined to enter the interview area to speak to reporters and then, inside the locker room, blew past reporters seeking to speak to him.

It wasn’t a good look on the part of McIlroy, but it was an illustration of the rising temperature of his frustration level.