Ronaldo joining Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on record deal

He’s actually doing it.

Cristiano Ronaldo forced himself out of Manchester United — the club that raised him in the mid-to-late 2000s — as the 2022 World Cup got underway. He famously played for Portugal in its run to the quarterfinals as a free agent, a man without a club, as rumors grew regarding a potential pairing with a Saudi Arabian club for a record purse

The deal with the club in question, Al Nassr, was made official on Friday.

Ronaldo’s deal with Al Nassr FC is reported to be record-breaking. Al Nassr FC

“History in the making,” the club’s English-tweeting account shared. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC.”

Saudi media reports Ronaldo inked a deal with Al Nassr for two seasons, though actual terms have varied in different reports, ranging anywhere from $75 million (dollars) to 173 Euros per year, the latter of which would translate to $185 million per season. If so, Ronaldo would shatter the record for largest athlete salary, beating Lionel Messi’s $168.5 million average while at FC Barcelona from 2017-2021 on a four-year deal worth over $670 million.

Al Nassr competes in the Saudi Pro League, and will return to action on New Year’s Eve against Al-Khaleej. Currently Al Nassr is second in the league with 23 points, and Ronaldo is expected to join the club in the new year.