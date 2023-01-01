Ron Rivera surprised to learn Commanders could be eliminated tonight

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera seemed to not be aware his team could be knocked out of playoff contention.

While fielding a question from NBC Sports Washington’s Grant Paulsen about using third-string quarterback Sam Howell next week if the Commanders don’t get a playoff bid, Rivera paused for a few seconds.

“We can be eliminated,” Rivera questioned with a puzzling look on his face.

Paulsen clarified to Rivera the Commanders would be disqualified from a playoff bid only if the Packers beat the Vikings, leaving the Washington head coach to apologize.

The Commanders fell to 7-8-1 after losing to the Browns 24-10 on Sunday. The Packers, who have a 7-8 record, currently lead Minnesota 27-3 in the second quarter.

With the Giants claiming the NFC’s second wild-card playoff spot on Sunday, Washington could be on the fringes of having another season without a bid.